Sangrur village mourns its son martyred in J&K

Alampur village in Sangrur was in deep shock after they got the news that sepoy Mandeep Singh (23) lost his life in J&K’s Krishan Ghati area as Pakistani troops started indiscriminate firing Saturday morning. Mandeep had joined the Army two-and-a-half years back.

His younger brother Jagdeep Singh (19) said, “We got a call around 11.30 am. I was also preparing to join the Army, but after this, my family told me they would never allow me to appear in any recruitment rally. I had already attended two rallies, but could not get through.”

“Ever since he joined the Army, he was posted in J&K. He had come home six months back and was scheduled to come home in the first week of February. Our elder sister has got engaged and her marriage date was yet to be fixed. He was coming so that family could finalise the wedding. But who knew that we will see this day.”

Mandeep was posted with the 22 Sikh Regiment. His mortal remains will arrive in the village on Sunday. Bikramjeet Singh Shergill, SDM Lehragaga said, “We understand the loss of the family. According to information, Mandeep’s mortal remains will arrive on Sunday . Our team is already with the family to help them at this difficult hour.”

