Sangrur farmer suicide: Protest ends after Rs 8 lakh relief and a job promise

The protest of farmers at Sangrur ended Wednesday after the administration handed over cheque of Rs 8 lakh and promised a job for kin of the farmer who committed suicide.

On December 19, Darshan Singh of Saddopur consumed poison in front of residence of state’s Finance Minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa and died.

Farmers had been sitting on protest since then and did not agree for cremation till their demands not met. “We have received Rs 8 lakh compensation cheque and a private job assurance for kin of the deceased. We also demanded that the rice mill owner who was allegedly harassing Darshan Singh be booked and administration has assured FIR registration after probe,” said, Dilbag Singh, district vice-president, BKU (Ugharana). He said body would be cremated after autopsy.

“The case is being probed and FIR will be registered later,” said Jaswinder Singh Tiwana, SHO Sangrur city police station. Since December 19, his body had been lying at Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.