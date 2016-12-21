Sangrur farmer commits suicide, kin refuse to cremate body

A day after a farmer consumed poison in front of the residence of Finance Minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa in Sangrur and died, the family and farmer organisations refused to cremate him on Tuesday.

Darshan Singh’s body lay unclaimed at Rajindra Hospital Patiala as Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) held meetings with the district administrative and conveyed their demands.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, state president of BKU Ekta Ugrahan, said, “They agreed to provide Rs 10 lakh compensation, waiver of his debt and FIR registration against the rice sheller owner who was harassing him, but we want a government job for his family,” said Ugrahan.

Jaskiran Singh, deputy commissioner Sangrur, said it was not a case of farmer suicide. “We have checked all records and there is no land or loan in the name of the deceased. His father had taken a loan of Rs 20 lakh for opening a sheller which ran into losses. Still, we have agreed to some of their demands,” he said.