Sangli foeticide: Kalyan medicine distributor under lens

A pharmaceutical distributor at Kalyan in adjoining Thane district has come under the scanner for supplying medicines to the Sangli-based doctor who was arrested for allegedly carrying out foeticides at his clinic.

Dr Babasaheb Khidrapure, who ran a clinic at Mhaisal village in Sangli, was arrested last month after 19 aborted foetuses were found alongside a road, within a walking distance from his medical facility. “After the Mhaisal doctor was found involved in carrying out illegal abortions, the officials of medical department enquired with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Sangli,” Maharashtra’s health services director Satish Pawar said.

“We found that Dr Khidrapure was not purchasing medicines locally for carrying out the abortions. He used to purchase it from a Kalyan-based medicine distributor. The distributor used to send it to Sangli through some private parcel or through an individual,” he said.

“There are some medicines used only for carrying out abortions. But such medicines were not being sold in large number in Sangli district. The investigating agencies have found that the required medicines were procured from Kalyan,” Pawar said. Asked why the authorities did not raise an alarm over the sale of such medicines going up suspiciously in Kalyan, he said there is no mechanism to alert the concerned officials.

The health officials know that certain medicines are used only for one problem or disease. The sale of medicines for abortion, tuberculosis (TB) and other couple of diseases is restricted, he added.

