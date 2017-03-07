Sangli: Doctor who conducted illegal abortions arrested in Karnataka

A team of police officials late Monday night arrested a doctor alleged to have conducted abortions at his hospital in Sangli district of Maharashtra. The homeopathic doctor, Babasaheb Khidrapure, was arrested in Karnataka after the Maharasthra Police were unable to trace him in Sangli district, that borders Karnataka.

Nineteen foetuses were found in a stream in Sangli after The matter came to light after a 26-year-old woman from Mhaisal village passed away following a botched-up abortion conducted illegally by Dr Khidrapure. The police, during its investigation, found plastic bags with the foetus in the stream. The stream is about a kilometre away from Khidrapure’s clinic.

Reports indicate that the clinic was conducting pre-natal sex determination tests which has been banned by the government under the Pre Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act. An inter-state nexus among doctors and sonologists who recommended pregnant women for illegal sex determination tests has also not been ruled out by the Maharashtra Police.

Khidrapure has been booked for violating the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act and the Medical Practitioners Act. As he held a bachelor’s degree in homeopathy, he was not authorised to perform the abortion, according to district civil surgeon Dr Sanjay Salunkhe.

