Sangli death: seven cops suspended

(Picture for representational purpose) (Picture for representational purpose)

Seven more policemen have been suspended in connection with the custodial death of Aniket Kothale, a 26-year-old suspect, in Sangli city police station. They include station in-charge Milind Shinde, his helper Gajanan Vavhal, constables Pradip Jadhav, Swaroopa Patil, Jyoti Waze, Shrikant Bulbule, and wireless operator Subhadra Sabale, who were on duty when the incident took place.

Kothale, along with Amol Bhandare (23), had been arrested by a team from the police station on November 6 for allegedly robbing Santosh Gaikwad, an engineer, a day earlier.

Meanwhile, parties across the political spectrum have called for a bandh in Sangli city on Monday to condemn police brutality.

CID officials have also recorded statements of Kothale’s family members, who alleged that he was falsely arrested in connection with the robbery case. A separate team is investigating the allegations made by the family, said a police officer.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App