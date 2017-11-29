Sangli custodial death case: Victim’s brothers threaten self-immolation

Relatives of Aniket Kothale at their home in Sangli. Relatives of Aniket Kothale at their home in Sangli.

Two brothers of Aniket Kothale, the 25-year-old who was allegedly killed by policemen in custody at Sangli police station earlier this month, Tuesday threatened to set themselves on fire in front of the police station. They were detained by police in time. The two were demanding a CBI probe into the case.

Around 12.45 pm on Tuesday, Aniket’s brothers Ashish and Amol reached the police station and demanded a CBI probe into the incident. They then poured kerosene on themselves and threatened to set themselves on fire, before being detained by the police. They were released later.

On the night of November 6, Aniket, who worked at a shop and was arrested in a robbery case along with his friend Amol Bhandare (23), was allegedly beaten to death during questioning.

The accused policemen allegedly took the body to a secluded spot in Amboli Ghat and burnt it.

Five persons, including a sub inspector probing the robbery case and a civilian police informer, were arrested on charges of murder. The policemen were dismissed from service.

Later, seven policemen who were on duty at the police station at the time of the alleged incident were suspended. The state Criminal Investigation Department is probing the case. The state government has transferred the then superintendent and deputy superintendent of police.

