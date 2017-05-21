Sangli cooperative sugar mill linked to illicit liquor ring, 2 arrested

Maharashtra’s Excise department has charged a molasses-based distillery owned by the Manganga cooperative sugar mill in Sangli district with involvement in an illegal liquor ring.

According to information, the Manganga Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Limited is accused of allegedly illegally supplying ethanol or rectified spirit for the manufacture of illicit liquor.

The excise department has lodged a First Information Report against the firm and its distillery in-charge.

The department’s enforcement wing has so far arrested two people in this connection.

The chairman of the Manganga cooperative sugar mill is sugar baron Rajendra Deshmukh, a former Nationalist Congress Party legislator who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party this February. “The arrests were made on May 19. A magistrate court in Nashik’s Satana has remanded them to police custody till May 26. Further investigations are being carried out in the matter,” said a senior Excise department official.

According to Sunil Chavan, Director, Enforcement and Vigilance, Excise department, an enforcement team had intercepted a Gujarat-bound tanker (MH 26 H 5967) containing 8,000 bulk litres of duty-evaded rectified spirit from Satana in the early hours of May 19. Chavan said the spirit, which was being smuggled in 32 barrels, had been declared as ‘hydroxide’ by the transporter, who has also been booked in the matter. The tanker’s driver, one Sanjay Koli, who is now under arrest, told investigators that the consignment, which was being taken to Surat, had originated from the distillery owned by the Manganga cooperative factory.

Acting on this information, a raid was conducted at the distillery on May 19. Chavan said that this revealed the presence of about 20,000 litres of “unaccounted for spirit”. The entire 28,000 litres spirit found in the matter has been confiscated. “Alcohol worth Rs 1.41 crore could be brewed using the confiscated spirit,” said department sources. The distillery’s in-charge, one Udaysinh Deshmukh, was also arrested.

A subsequent raid at the sugar mill found 768 metric tonnes of “unaccounted for molasses”. The department’s FIR has used this as evidence to contend that the mill’s intention was to divert this stock for the “manufacture of illicit alcohol”. Despite several attempts to contact Deshmukh, he remained unavailable for comment.

Maharashtra’s Excise Commissioner Ashwini Joshi, when contacted, said, “This is a serious matter. Further investigation is being carried out in the matter. We will take strict action against those responsible.”

The sugar mill’s vice chairman Bhagwanrao More has denied that the firm was involved in the alleged racket. “We have done nothing wrong. The molasses found in the mill had been ‘gained in surplus’ during the previous year’s cane production. Since the crushing season got done two months ago, the distillery is shut for operations at the moment.”

In a similar case last October, the Excise department had revoked the professional licence of a Marathwada-based distillery, owned by sugar baron Ratnakar Gutte, also considered close to the BJP, though this licence was later reinstated in February this year. The Marathwada-based distillery was similarly accused of being involved in an illegal liquor ring. The matter is still pending in the court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now