Sangli abortion racket: Homoeopathy council says will suspend registration of accused

(Representational) (Representational)

The Maharashtra Council of Homoeopathy announced its decision to suspend the registration of Dr Babasaheb Khidrapure, who was arrested last week for allegedly conducting illegal abortions at his hospital in Maharashtra’s Sangli district. In a statement released Saturday, the council also expressed its intent to take further steps towards permanent cancellation of the homoeopath’s licence after investigation.

“Considering the seriousness of the allegation, the council decided to take suo motu action against Babasaheb Khidrapure,” said Dr Ajit Funde, the council’s president, adding that it wanted to emphasise that Maharashtra’s fraternity of homoeopaths stood against the commission and abetment of female foeticide.

“The misdeed by one doctor should not tarnish the rest,” said Dr G P Titar, Deputy Director of Homoeopathy in Maharashtra. According to Titar, homoeopathic doctors serve 75 per cent of rural Maharashtra.

The council said the accused homoeopath graduated from Bharatesh Homoeopathic Medical College in Karnataka and registered as a practitioner in Maharashtra. Khidrapure had defaulted on the renewal of licence since July 3, 2016, the council said. Registered doctors are expected to renew their licence every five years.

The council will also send a four-member committee led by Dr Funde to Mhaisal and the rest of Sangli to take stock of the situation. Its report will be tabled in the council following which additional action will be initiated. The council is slated to hold a meeting on March 16.

“Homoeopathic doctors are qualified to conduct normal delivery. In case of surgical deliveries, however, the presence of the gynaecologist concerned or the obstetrician or the surgeon is mandatory,” said Titar.

The council also urged patients to file a written complaint with it in case of misconduct on part of any homoeopath, and said these would be taken seriously.

The abortion racket in Mhaisal was busted after police discovered 19 foetuses dumped near a stream close to Bharti hospital, where Khidrapure had his practice.

The foetuses were found during the police’s investigation into the death of Swati Jamdade who died while undergoing an alleged abortion procedure at Khidrapure’s hospital.