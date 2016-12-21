Sangh controlling everything from Nagpur is ‘misconception’: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Source: File/ANI) RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Source: File/ANI)

Steering clear of making political comments, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday addressed a gathering of swayamsevaks in Vadodara, and asked them to clear the misconception among public that the Sangh “controls everything with a phone call from Nagpur”.

“Today, the Sangh is a well-known organisation. The entire society knows that the Sangh does public service. However, this is a conclusion people have drawn watching the work done by swayamsevaks. They still don’t know what the actual nature of the organisation is… There are fables that Nagpur (RSS headquarters) makes phone calls and controls everything. It is not possible and it doesn’t happen. We have prepared a wise person to fulfill certain responsibilities, and he will do it,” Bhagwat told the gathering during the closing ceremony of the four-day RSS convention here. He met several sanchalaks and pracharaks from the western zone of the organisation, which covers Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat.

Bhagwat stressed the need for “creating” swayamsevaks, who dedicate their lives to build the society and the nation with “selfless spirit of nationalism “. “The Sangh is responsible for creating swayamsevaks who work to resolve problems. There are many problems before our country and also the world. People discuss problems, but not solutions. There are even lesser people who get involved in implementing resolution… You need an able person to work for resolution of those problems. It is not a job of one person or two people. One has to create a conducive environment… Swayamsevaks have been created to serve the nation and they are successfully doing it across the country,” he said.

Bhagwat said that swayamsevaks must work to “transform” the country by putting everything at stake. “People working in the Sangh do not ask people about their caste, gods they pray or about their creed… they just chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai. We do not have to salute the founders of the Sangh… devotion to Bharat Mata is enough.”

Bhagwat added that the concept of religions was misunderstood, leading to blood shed. “Every messenger of different religions preached peace, but today, in the name of religion, there is fanaticism and blood shed. This is because the concept of religions is misunderstood. The world is looking for a new way… We have a way to embrace diversity as everyone is a part of the same almighty. Everyone can walk together on the path of humanity with each other’s support. Stifling one cannot develop another,” he said.