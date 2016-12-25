Sangat Darshan at Malerkotla: Will contest polls from where party orders me to, says Parkash Singh Badal

Badal with Finance Minister Parminder Dhindsa at Sangat Darshan at Malerkotla in Sangrur on Saturday. Gurmeet Singh Badal with Finance Minister Parminder Dhindsa at Sangat Darshan at Malerkotla in Sangrur on Saturday. Gurmeet Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Saturday said he would contest polls from where the party would order him to. Addressing a sangat darshan programme at Malerkotla in Sangrur, Badal said: “My party’s orders are supreme for me as it should be in a democracy. I will contest from where my party will order me to. I have always assured that I obey the party’s orders.”

Presently the MLA from Lambi of Muktsar, Badal said Captain Amarinder Singh and AAP leaders have proved their “anti-Punjab” stand by announcing that they would review the state government’s decisions like regularisation of employees and others. “If voted to power, the Congress and AAP will withdraw the subsidies, free power, atta-dal, shagun and other schemes that we are running for people. The statement of AAP and Captain clearly indicate that,” he said.

Commenting on the vandalism of Gurdwara Sahib in Calgary (Canada), the chief minister said the incident has bruised the psyche of every human being in general and Sikhs in particular. “The government of India must ensure the safety and security of the law abiding members of the Punjabi Diaspora abroad, which have been living across the globe for decades as most civilized and productive members of the local society,” he said.