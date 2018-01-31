Sangareddy Jail Museum: Malaysian duo to suggest India jail stay to friends

Kenny and his friend Kelvin Ong at Sangareddy Heritage Jail and Museum. (Express) Kenny and his friend Kelvin Ong at Sangareddy Heritage Jail and Museum. (Express)

Two Malaysian nationals who spent two nights inside a prison cell at Sangareddy Heritage Jail and Museum in Telangana said it was their best adventure yet and a memorable experience of seclusion. “The peace and oneness with myself I experienced inside the cell for two days without mobile phones, books or any other distraction will remain with me for a long time,’’ said Kenny Ng, 40, a dentist who works at a private clinic at Selangor, a suburb of Kuala Lumpur.

Kenny and his friend Kelvin Ong, 35, a restaurateur, are frequent travellers. They were browsing the Internet for adventure trips when they read about the Sangareddy Heritage Jail that offers visitors the opportunity to experience a jail-like atmosphere. “We decided to give it a try. We told our parents that we were going to India for a few days. We contacted the Jail Superintendent and booked for two nights. We arrived on January 27 morning, were given a pair of fresh jail uniforms and promptly locked up,’’ Kenny said.

“Initially, it was awkward as we sat on the floor and stared at blank walls. It started to sink in that we were actually here. Lunch on the first day was good, I enjoyed the rice and curry. We were told it came from the main jail’s kitchen. On Sunday, we had mutton curry and rice as per the diet schedule. On Saturday, we roamed on the prison premises, saw the museum. We were given the task of watering plants and lawns. We also cleaned our cell,’’ Kenny said.

Ong said it was the first time in his life that he slept on the floor and without a pillow. “The first night was tough. We chatted late into the night as a few mosquitoes kept us company. We ran out of topics and fell asleep. Next morning, we did chores that the jailer asked us to do. The jail is very clean.”

Both said they were addicted to cellphones but once they surrendered them to the staff, they did not feel the need to check their phones. “The urge to constantly check mobile for messages is gone. It is a good feeling,” Kenny said.

The two said they spent 1,600 Ringets (Rs 26,500), including prison charges of Rs 500 per person per night, on their trip. They added that they were so thrilled with the experience that they plan to recommend it to their friends back home.

Jailer C Saidulu said, “A guard checked on them during the night to make sure all is well. They slept soundly.”

Kenny and Ong were “prisoner’’ number 46 and 47. Officials said this is the first time foreigners turned up at the jail for the experience.

After the old jail premises were converted into a museum and “Feel the Jail’’ facility was introduced in September 2016, 45 persons have been “jailed’’ here.

There have been instances in which after being locked up, “prisoners’’ wanted to be released early. “Some people do not come mentally prepared… After five or six such cases, we introduced a fine of Rs 500 if they do not spend the spend the night inside,’’ Jailer Ganesh Babu said.

