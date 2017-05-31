Sandmine Minister’s poll affidavit has ex-cook link

Rana Gurjit Singh on Tuesday. Kamleshwar Singh Rana Gurjit Singh on Tuesday. Kamleshwar Singh

On May 25, four days before a probe was ordered into allegations of “impropriety” against him in sand mine auctions conducted by the state, Punjab Irrigation and Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh issued a statement claiming “there are no links of my family members or employees in the sand mining business”. He said he had no links with Amit Bahadur, a cook formerly employed with Rana Sugars, who successfully bid for a Rs 26.51-crore sand mine in Nawanshahr.

Yet Rana Gurjit, in declarations Minister says no link to ex-cook who got sand mine, his poll affidavit suggests otherwise which form part of his election affidavit filed on January 17, 2017 for the Kapurthala seat in the Punjab assembly polls, disclosed transactions to show that he and his wife Rana Rajbans Kaur owe Rs 24.85 crore to three firms — it now emerges that Bahadur is a director in each. In his election affidavit, Rana Gurjit disclosed financial transactions with RJ Texfab Pvt Limited, Flawless Traders Pvt Limited and Century Agros Pvt Limited. He stated he had taken “loans and advances” from these companies among others.

The affidavit showed he owed Rs 546 lakh (Rs 5.46 crore) to RJ Texfab Pvt Limited; Rs 1622 lakh (Rs 16.22 crore) to Flawless Traders Pvt Limited and Rs 175 lakh (Rs 1.75 crore) to Century Agros Pvt Limited until January 17, 2017. His wife Rana Rajbans Kaur had taken loans of Rs 51 lakh from Flawless Traders Pvt Limited, Rs 20 lakh from Century Agros Pvt Limited and Rs 71.50 lakh from RJ Tex Fab Pvt Limited.

According to the affidavit, Rana Gurjit and his wife owe a total of approximately Rs 57.47 crore and Rs 16.80 crore to individuals and companies, taken as “loans/advances”.

Rana Gurjit Singh was not available for comment despite repeated attempts to reach him.

