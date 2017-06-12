Sadak ka gunda row: People in politics should refrain from commenting on Army chief, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi said, “This is completely wrong. People in politics should avoid commenting on Army chief.” Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi said, “This is completely wrong. People in politics should avoid commenting on Army chief.”

After Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit triggered a row with his remark comparing Army chief Bipin Rawat with a ‘Sadak Ka Gunda’, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged politicians to avoid making such statements. At the relaunching ceremony of National Herald, he said, “This is completely wrong. People in politics should avoid commenting on Army chief (Ye bilkul galat hai, Army Chief ke baare mein rajnetik logon ko comment karne ki zaroorat nahi hai)”

At the same time, he flayed the Modi government for its underperformance in creating jobs. He said, “Narendra Modiji has received zero out of 100 in creating jobs, while it is mandatory to have 40 for a pass grade.”

Raising issues of money being spent on the publicity of the government, the Congress leader said, “We should not spend such amount of money because it is going from public coffer (Main samajhta hun jitna paisa wo daalte hain publicity mein humen daalna bhi nahi chahiye kyunki ye sarkar ka paisa hai).”

Gandhi also attacked the Centre for silencing every challenging voice. “In India, power manufactures the truth and everyone knows what the truth is, but the people are scared to say it. Speak the truth. Do not be silenced and do not be scared. This is what we expect from the National Herald,” he said. National Herald was relaunched on Monday after it was shut down in 2008 due to financial constraints.

