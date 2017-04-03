Sand miners assault Udupi DC in Kundapur    

Udupi District Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Mary Francis and Assistant Commissioner Shilpa Nag were allegedly assaulted by a group of sand miners during a raid at Kandlur, police said.

Francis has filed a complaint with police stating that illegal sand miners in the area made an attempt on her life and that of Nag during the raid late last night.

Francis said she, along with Nag, had raided an illegal sand extraction place at Halnad and took six persons into custody.

Later around 11.30 PM they raided another illegal sand extraction site at Kandlur when some people attacked the DC’s gunman, village accountant Kantharaju and two drivers.

In the complaint, Francis said she had to run along with Nag to escape from the attackers.

Kantharaju was later rescued by police.

Besides the six persons held from Halnad, eight others had also been arrested from Kandlur.

The Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner had kept the raid a closely guarded secret and police was not informed before the raid,official sources said.

