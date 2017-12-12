Sand mine auction row: Earnest money unlawfully repaid to bidders, says Khaira

Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (Express Photo) Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (Express Photo)

PUNJAB’S LEADER of Opposition (LoP) Monday claimed that the department of industries and commerce, acting under the directions of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, “unlawfully” returned 50 per cent of the bidding amount, around Rs 18 crore, to the two sand mine bidders who had been under investigation by the Justice Narang Commission.

In a statement, Khaira said that as per his information, Sanjeet Randhawa and Sahil Singla, whom he alleged to be the “front men” of Irrigation and Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh, had been paid back the amount even as the fate of the Justice Narang report was “not yet clear”.

As per the commission’s report, Randhawa and Singla had deposited the earnest money as well as 50 per cent of the bid amount for two sand mines for which Amit Bahadur and Kulwinderpal Singh, former employees of Rana Gurjit, were the highest bidders. Khaira said the two were actually the “front men”of the Minister and it was he who was the actual bidder of the said sand mines.

Khaira claimed that his sources told him that the department of Industries and Commerce had illegally returned nearly Rs 18 crore earnest money deposited by the H1 bidders by violating condition number 5, 22 and 25 of the auction notice. He said he would be left with no option but to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court to challenge the illegalities and also the Justice Narang report in general, which has given the minister a clean chit.

Khaira also released information obtained under RTI plea related to Justice Narang Commission report wherein it has been stated by the department of industries and commerce that “the report is under consideration as of now and you will be informed as and when there is any decision.”

The LoP said it was “shocking and unfortunate” that despite the fact that Justice Narang had handed over his report to the Chief Minister on August 10, 2017, and the CM had directed the Chief Secretary to take action within 15 days, yet no action has been taken on the report even after four months passed.

