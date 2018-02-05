Sanchar Kranti Yojana: CM Raman Singh rolls back fund order

Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

UNDER pressure from the opposition parties, his own party and sarpanches across the state, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has rolled back a controversial order which mandated that Rs 600 crore would be taken from assistance given to gram panchayats by the 14th Finance Commission for his ambitious Sanchar Kranti Yojana.

According to the scheme, which the chief minister announced in his last Budget, 56 lakh smartphones will be distributed among the people of the state, and new communication towers will be set up. The plan had drawn criticism for incentivising private companies to set up towers from money taken from funds meant to develop gram panchayats.

On Sunday, after sarpanches met him at his residence, Raman Singh rolled back the decision and said the scheme would now be funded from the state Budget. “I have met sarpanches and received phone calls from MLAs as well. At the end I feel it is the right decision to take back the decision and fund it from the state Budget itself,” Singh said.

He said the money that had already been received from some gram panchayats would be returned within 15 days and that an official order to this effect would be issued on Monday. The Budget session of the assembly will begin on Monday. The chief minister will present his Budget on February 10.

