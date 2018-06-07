Sampark for Samarthan: BJP president meets Madhuri, Ratan Tata

Amit Shah with actor Madhuri Dixit and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis; Amit Shah with actor Madhuri Dixit and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis;

BJP president Amit Shah Wednesday met actor Madhuri Dixit and industrialist and chairman of Tata Trust Ratan Tata as part of the party’s outreach campaign, ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ (contact for support). Shah’s meeting with Lata Mangeshkar was, however, cancelled as she is not well.

Shortly after his arrival in Mumbai, Shah visited Dixit’s residence in Juhu. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve and Education Minister Vinod Tawde accompanied Shah during the outreach programme, which entails personal visits to promiment persons from diverse fields across the country.

Shah presented a book, Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas, a compilation of public welfare schemes undertaken by the government in the last four years under PM Narendra Modi. The chat saw Shah explaining the reforms of the government and its impact on the lives of people. The actor, along with her husband, Shriram Nene, accorded a warm reception to the BJP leaders. Since it was a post-lunch meeting, it was followed by tea along with snacks, including dry fruits. Though Shah and Fadnavis are movie buffs, a source present at the meeting said, “The talks were confined to public policies.”

Later, Shah met Ratan Tata at his residence in South Mumbai. The discussion veered on special reforms undertaken by the government in core sectors. At the end of the discussions, Tata said, “The government is doing a wonderful job. But you need to communicate to everyone about all these wonderful and transformational schemes.”

Fadnavis said, “BJP has always believed in dialogue with people across sections. ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ is part of the exercise to reach out to people from diverse sectors and segments the policies and work of the government. Our emphasise is on communication.”

He said, “It is always very inspiring to meet Ratan Tata, who has been extremely supportive to all welfare projects. While he generously appreciated the initiative and work of the government, we also presented him a book of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the auspicious Shivaji Abhiskek Din. (As per Hindu calender Shivaji was coronated today).”

