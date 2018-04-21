Samjhauta Express blasts case: NIA court examines two more witnesses

The fourth additional metropolitan sessions-cum-special court for NIA cases had concluded the trial and last week posted the case to Monday for judgement. The fourth additional metropolitan sessions-cum-special court for NIA cases had concluded the trial and last week posted the case to Monday for judgement.

The special NIA court in Panchkula examined two more witnesses in the 2007 Samjhauta Express blasts case Friday. Five more witnesses, including a judicial officer, have been summoned for hearing Saturday by the trial court. During the resumed hearing of the case before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Neerja K Kalson, the prime accused, Swami Aseemanand, was also present for the first time after his recent acquittal in the Mecca Masjid blast case. His counsel M S Rathi told The Indian Express that they were hopeful of Aseemanand’s acquittal in the Samjhauta case in view of his acquittals in related cases.

“The evidence for the alleged conspiracy is the same in all these cases. The two other courts have acquitted him in the other cases (2007 Mecca Masjid blast case and the Ajmer Dargah blast case),” Rathi told The Indian Express.

Prosecution witnesses A K Dalela and K S Thakur were examined by the court Friday. Three other official witnesses who had been summoned by the court sought exemption for the appearance and were asked to appear on a later date.

The trial court has summoned five witnesses, including the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Faridabad, Kanchan Rahi, who has been asked to appear through video-conferencing, on Saturday. Till date, a total of 266 witnesses have been examined by the trial court. There are 299 witnesses in the case.

Some witnesses have also been summoned for the hearings slated for May 4 and 5. There are also 13 Pakistani witnesses in the case. The court has issued them fresh summons for August 3.

