Samjhauta Blasts Case: Special NIA court summons Kurukshetra judge as witness

Sixty-eight people were charred to death in the blasts in two coaches of the Samjhauta Express in Panipat on February 18, 2007. Sixty-eight people were charred to death in the blasts in two coaches of the Samjhauta Express in Panipat on February 18, 2007.

A SPECIAL Court at Panchkula in Haryana hearing the 2007 Samjhauta Express blasts case on Friday issued a summons to the then chief judicial magistrate Rakesh Singh who had recorded the statement of main accused Swami Aseemanand in 2011.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Gulab Singh’s Court, which serves as a Special NIA Court, has issued summon to Rakesh – who is currently posted as additional district and sessions judge, Kurukshetra- to appear as a witness in the case on September 15. He had recorded Aseemanand ‘s statement under Section 164 CrPC in January 2011.

The court also issued fresh summons to two other prosecution witnesses – retired police officer P B Manai and inspector P L Chaursai, who could not appear before the court during the resumed hearing for recording their statements in the case Friday. On Friday, only the statement related to the evidence recorded near Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range by inspector Amod Kumar under Section 161 of the Cr.P.C was recorded by the NIA Court.

Aseemanand, who was released on bail last year, and other accused including Kamal Chauhan, Lokesh Sharma and Rajender Choudhary, were also present in the court at the closed-door hearing. A total of 68 people, including 33 men, 19 women and 16 children were killed after an explosion in the Samjhauta Express train traveling from Delhi to Lahore during the intervening night of February 18 and 19 near Panipat in Haryana. The NIA has named eight people including Naba Kumar Sarkar alias Swami Aseemanand, Sunil Joshi (now dead), Lokesh Sharma, Sandeep Dange and Ramchandra Kalasangra alias Ramji in the chargesheets filed in the case since 2011.

The Special NIA Court had last month granted four months’ time to the 13 Pakistani witnesses for attending the trail court proceedings here. Pakistan earlier had sought more time to serve the summons issued to its citizens for deposing before the trial court, which has already completed the proceedings of some 249 witnesses out of the total 299.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App