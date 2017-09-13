Sambit Patra attacking Virbhadra Singh out of vengeance, say Himachal Pradesh ministers

BJP leader Sambit Patra. (File Photo) BJP leader Sambit Patra. (File Photo)

Two Himachal Pradesh ministers today hit back at BJP leader Sambit Patra for attacking Virbhadra Singh, saying the allegations levelled by him were “baseless, wild and false” and the saffron party was targeting the chief minister out of vengeance. In a joint statement, Himachal Pradesh Industries minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Taxation minister Prakash Chowdhary, said, “The popularity of Virbhadra Singh was giving sleepless nights to the BJP leaders and they have launched a tirade to malign his image ahead of assembly polls”.

Attacking the BJP for its ‘Hisab Mange Himachal’ campaign, they said that the Modi government should first give ‘Hisab’ of their ‘Chunavi Jumle’ on black money, Make in India, Lokpal, and ‘Ek Sir ke badle dus’.

It is a fact was that the price of petrol has gone up from Rs 60 per litre, during the UPA regime, to Rs 76 a litre, the price of an LPG cylinder has increased from Rs 398 to Rs 784 while that of pulses from Rs 55 per kg to Rs 170 per kg, but the GDP has slipped from 7.9 per cent to 5.7 per cent during the rule of Narendra Modi government, they said. Citing the RBI’s annual report, the ministers said 99 per cent of the demonetised currency was back with the central bank, “which means the Modi government propagated falsehood in the name of action against black money and people were made to suffer badly”.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Modi had promised the NDA government would credit Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of every citizen after bringing back the black money stashed abroad and asked “where has it vanished”? “The BJP can not get just away by calling it a ‘chunavi jumla’,” they added.

The Ministers asked as to why Patra was silent on the issue of brutal murder of a seven-year-old student in a Gurgaon school and recent violence in Panchkula and Sirsa “due to failure of the BJP government of the state.”

