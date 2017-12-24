Sambhal: Cop held, son booked for kidnapping, raping woman

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A SUB-INSPECTOR was arrested and his son booked late Friday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 25-year-old woman for the last five months in Sambhal. This comes after the woman had moved Allahabad High Court, claiming that she had married the son of the sub-inspector on her own and faced threats from her family.

SHO Nathi Ram Pawar said that on Friday morning, the woman and her brother, arrived at Hayat Nagar police station and got an FIR lodged against Sub-Inspector Devendra Singh Yadav and his son Vikas under charges of rape, kidnapping and wrongful confinement. Devendra’s brother was booked for alleged molestation.

Following this, Devendra was arrested from Sakarpur village, said Addl SP Pankaj Kumar Pandey. He was produced before a court on Saturday, which sent him to jail. Vikas is absconding.

In his complaint, the woman’s brother alleged that Devendra and Vikas kidnapped her in July. He also claimed that his family got a kidnapping FIR lodged against Devendra in July, but police had filed a closure report in the case.

Sambhal (City) Circle Officer Gamleshwar Biltoria said, “After the girl’s father got the FIR lodged, his daughter moved the HC, stating that she is an adult and had married Vikas. She also claimed being threatened by her parents… Thus, a closure report was filed.”

However, in the complaint lodged on Friday, the woman alleged that Devendra kidnapped her on July 30 and took her to Aligarh. “She claimed Devendra and his son raped her and that she was forced to sign documents that stated she had married Vikas… She said that on Thursday, she escaped and reached home,” said SHO Pawar, adding that the woman has undergone a medical examination and the report is awaited.

Sambhal SP Ravi Shankar Chhabi said police will inform the court about the FIR against Devendra and his son on Friday. When contacted, the woman’s father claimed she was forced to move court by the accused. “My daughter was in the custody of Devendra Singh… she was forced to make such a statement before the high court. On Thursday, she managed to escape and reached home. She told us about the harassment she faced,” he said.

A native of Aligarh, Devendra had earlier been a head constable and posted as in-charge of the store — that houses case evidence — at Hayat Nagar police station in 2013. In May, he was suspended after a .9 mm pistol and cartridges went missing from the store.

“On May 13, an FIR was lodged against Devendra. He was suspended and another head constable, Navratan, was made in charge of the store… Devendra did not hand over charge to Navratan even after he got transferred to Rajpura police station. Instead, he moved Allahabad High Court and obtained a stay on his arrest,” the SHO said. Later, while the store’s charge was handed over to Navratan, Devendra was reinstated and promoted as a sub-inspector.

“After he took charge of the store, Navratan found 28 seized vehicles and gold ornaments were also missing. In September, another FIR was lodged against Devendra…,” said the SHO. Following this, Devendra went missing and was suspended again. “The woman Friday claimed that Devendra had given contract of Rs 5 lakh to two persons to kill Navratan.”

