Sambhal: Boy shot dead by SP supporter

A 16-year-old boy was shot dead allegedly by a Samajwadi Party supporter here over an old enmity, police said today. Nane was killed last night in Madhan village under Asmoli police station area by his neighbour Shishupal, CO Sambhal V K Baliyan said. The stones were also hurled at the victim’s house in which a woman identified as Mamta was injured and admitted to a hospital, the CO said.

The accused Shishupal’s wife, Usha Rani is a Zila Panchayat member from the SP. An FIR has been lodged and investigations are on. According to the FIR filed by the deceased’s brother, the accused had come to kill Nane’s elder brother Monu, who was associated with an outfit linked to the UP Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi, the CO said.

The accused Shishupal is their neighbour and had held a grudge against Monu since long, the CO added.

