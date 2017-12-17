Sambhal: 300-kg cow meat seized from ‘illegal’ slaughterhouse, two held

The two have been booked under the Cow Slaughtering Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at City Kotwali police station. The two have been booked under the Cow Slaughtering Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at City Kotwali police station.

Two persons were arrested after the police allegedly seized 300 kg of cow meat and two calves from an illegal slaughter house, reportedly run by the accused, in City Kotwali area of Sambhal district on Friday.

The two accused have been identified as Mohammad Rehan and his neighbour Mohammad Anees. Rehan had raised a temporary structure on his vacant plot at Dongra Sarai village, where he allegedly used to slaughter animals. The two have been booked under the Cow Slaughtering Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at City Kotwali police station.

Police are conducting raids to arrest Rehan’s father Irfan alias Kalia and his brothers Zeeshan and Faizan, who reportedly escaped after the place was raided. Dongra Sarai, a Muslim-dominated village, is around 2 km from the local police station. Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar Pandey of City Kotwali police station said he received a tip-off that Rehan was running an illegal slaughterhouse near his house at the village, where some animals had been brought for slaughter.

“A police team immediately raided the place and found five persons engaged in chopping meat. As the policemen entered the premises, three escaped scaling the boundary wall, but Rehan and Anees were caught. The meat and two calves tied from an iron pole were seized,” he added. “During questioning, Rehan said that those who managed to escape included his father and two brothers. He claimed that he had purchased the calves for slaughtering… The district veterinary officer, who was called to the spot, confirmed that the recovered meat was that of cow and its progeny,” he added.

Senior Sub-Inspector B P Singh said the accused were produced before a local court on Saturday, which sent them to jail. “Raids are being conducted to trace three other accused. We are collecting crime records of all the accused,” he added.

