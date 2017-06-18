Sambalpur: One killed, 25 injured as bus turns turtle

A scene from Sambalpur bus accident (Representational Image/ File Photo) A scene from Sambalpur bus accident (Representational Image/ File Photo)

A man was killed and 25 others were injured, three of them critically, when their bus met with an accident in Sambalpur district. The mishap took place when the private bus from Bargarh to Bhubaneswar turned turtle after hitting another bus near Naxapali on NH 55 around last midnight, police said.

While one person died on the spot, 25 others were injured. The injured persons were admitted to the district headquarters hospital and some of them were later shifted to Burla hospital where the condition of three was stated to be critical, they said.

