Samastipur: Property dispute case, couple shot dead by son

(Representational Photo)

A couple was allegedly shot dead by their son at a village in Bihar’s Samastipur district in the early hours on Tuesday. Vikram Prasad Singh, an ex-armyman and his wife Neelam were shot dead by their son while they were asleep, Deputy Superintent of Police Ajit Kumar said.

Neelam was the step-mother of the accused. Property dispute was the motive behind the couple’s murder, the DSP said. The accused also nursed a grudge against his father for allegedly beating his mother to death. The DSP added that the son, who then a 5-year-old boy, was an eyewitness to it.

