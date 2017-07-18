Latest News
Samastipur: Property dispute case, couple shot dead by son

Property dispute was the motive behind the couple's murder, the DSP Ajit Kumar said. The accused also nursed a grudge against his father for allegedly beating his mother to death. The DSP added and said that the son, who then a 5-year-old boy, was an eyewitness to it.

By: PTI | Samastipur | Published:July 18, 2017 3:14 pm
Samastipur district, Bihar, Property dispute case, couple shot, India news, express news A couple was allegedly shot dead by their son at a village in Bihar’s Samastipur district.(Representational Photo)
A couple was allegedly shot dead by their son at a village in Bihar’s Samastipur district in the early hours on Tuesday. Vikram Prasad Singh, an ex-armyman and his wife Neelam were shot dead by their son while they were asleep, Deputy Superintent of Police Ajit Kumar said.

Neelam was the step-mother of the accused. Property dispute was the motive behind the couple’s murder, the DSP said. The accused also nursed a grudge against his father for allegedly beating his mother to death. The DSP added that the son, who then a 5-year-old boy, was an eyewitness to it.

