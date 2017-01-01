Samajwadi Party won’t return to power: BJP

FOLLOWING THE dramatic expulsion and re-induction of Akhilesh Yadav into Samajwadi Party, the BJP on Saturday said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister may have returned to the party but he would not make a comeback to power given his “failures” over the last five years.

“There can be a comeback of the chief minister to his party which had expelled him, but not to power, as his government’s report card is full of failures,” BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma said. “People have made up their mind to get rid of him and the Samajwadi Party. His government encouraged only corruption and crime. It did nothing for the common man.”

He said the “drama” of the last two days would fail to sway the voters.

Citing incidents such as the violence at Jawahar Bagh, in Mathura, in which close to 30 people died, and the Bulandshahr gangrape, Sharma claimed that people remember the SP government for such incidents, besides the failure on health, education and infrastructure development fronts. Whatever attempts and “drama” Mulayam and his son Akhilesh do, they won’t cut any ice with people, the party said, claiming that voters have made up their mind to vote BJP to power.