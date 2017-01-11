Will not let Samajwadi Party split: Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Source: PTI) Samajwadi Party Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)

Amid the continuing feud in the Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday asserted he will not allow any split in the party. “Samajwadi Party will not be allowed to split,” the party patriarch , who was flanked by brother Shivpal Yadav, told party workers at the SP headquarters in Lucknow. “I founded SP during the Emergency days when Akhilesh Yadav was two years old.”

The Election Commission is set to hold its first hearing on the dispute related to the party’s symbol, the bicycle, and leadership on Friday. Both factions — led by Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav — have submitted their rebuttal to each other’s claims over the control of the party as well their claims to the party symbol.

During the meeting, Mulayam praised Shivpal and again held cousin Ram Gopal Yadav responsible for the differences in the party. “It is Ram Gopal who is causing rift in Samajwadi Party.” He added, “We’re neither making a new party, nor are we changing the party symbol. They (the Akhilesh camp) are making a new party.”

