Samajwadi Party will always remain one, happy this decision has taken place: Gaurav Bhatia

SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party leader Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday said there will be no split in the party under the leadership of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, adding that the party will always remain one. Welcoming the announcement of the revocation of suspension of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav from the party, Bhatia said it is step towards the right direction.

Watch: Supporters of Akhilesh Yadav perform havan

“This is a great thing for every worker in the Samajwadi party. Now Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav will be together in UP 2017 election. Akhilesh Yadav has reunited with his father now. Opposition, who were criticizing us, got a befitting reply,” he told ANI.

“It was an internal matter that has been solved. We are a powerful party now. Now Akhilesh Yadav will win as chief minister again and the SP will come to power again. SP future is bright and our workers are working very hard. Akhilesh can never deny the decisions of Mulayam Singh as he respects him a lot. Mulayam Singh supports Akhilesh and all the party workers,” he added.

A day after Akhilesh and Ram Gopal were suspended from the party for six years over disciplinary grounds, the duo’s expulsion was revoked on Saturday.

Mulayam yesterday expelled Akhilesh and Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for six years over indiscipline.

This move comes after Akhilesh had released a list of 235 candidates out of the total 403 seats for upcoming state assembly elections on Thursday, rejecting the list announced by Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday.

Akhilesh’s name did not figure in the first list. Mulayam said his son being the Chief Minister, can contest from any assembly seat he wishes to.