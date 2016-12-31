Samajwadi Party U-turn: Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav re-inducted a day after expulsion

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav coming out from his residence in Lucknow on Friday . PTI Photo by Nand Kumar Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav coming out from his residence in Lucknow on Friday . PTI Photo by Nand Kumar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav, expelled from Samajwadi Party for six years on Friday, were re-inducted into the party after a series of meetings which took place on Saturday morning. The decision finally came after Akhilesh met with Mulayam Singh in an attempt to broker peace after the former held a meeting of party MLAs at his residence in the morning. Akhilesh allegedly claimed support of 200 legislators out of 229.

“I am coming after having met party chief Mulayam Singh along with CM Akhilesh Yadav. Netaji has given the order that the suspension orders of Akhilesh and Ram Gopal are terminated with immediate effect,” Shivpal said. “All of us together will fight communal forces and we will once again form a SP government in UP with full majority. These are my orders. We will hold discussions within ourselves and decide, and prepare for the upcoming elections. All matters have been solved and we will fight the upcoming polls together.”

“We will all sit together with Netaji and I am sure all problems will be resolved,” he said.

Party founder member Azam Khan and Maharashtra unit chief Abu Azmi also reportedly backed Akhilesh. The chief minister was expelled from the party on Friday after he issued a list of candidates for the upcoming elections even when a list was already issued by his father and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Moreover, Ramgopal Yadav had called an emergency meeting of the party legislators on January 1 following which a show-cause notice was issued to both of them by the party leadership. Within a short span of issuing the notice, Mulayam Singh Yadav appeared before the media and announced his decision.

नेताजी के आदेश अनुसार अखिलेश यादव और रामगोपाल यादव का पार्टी से निष्कासन तत्काल प्रभाव से समाप्त किया जाता है। सब साथ (1/2) — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) December 31, 2016

…. मिलकर सांप्रदायिक ताकतों से लड़ेंगे और पुनः उत्तर प्रदेश में पूर्ण बहुमत की सरकार बनाएंगे। (2/2) — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) December 31, 2016

After the announcement, Akhilesh Yadav supporters took to streets and gathered outside Mulayam’s residence shouting slogans against him and Shivpal. Tensions have been simmering between the party leadership since last few months which led to expulsion and re-induction of Ram Gopal Yadav on another occasion.

