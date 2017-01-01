Top stories @ 6: Samajwadi Party feud, Turkey nightclub shooting, NSG website hack

The factional feud in the Samajwadi Party again came in the open as Mulayam Singh Yadav once again expelled general secretary Ramgopal Yadav for six years. The factional feud in the Samajwadi Party again came in the open as Mulayam Singh Yadav once again expelled general secretary Ramgopal Yadav for six years.

Samajwadi Party ‘splits’ as Akhilesh Yadav named party chief

The simmering internal rift within the Samajwadi Party showed no signs of abating as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was on Sunday anointed as the party chief, a position that has been held by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav for decades. Earlier in the day, party leaders unanimously elected Akhilesh to lead the embattled party during the national executive meeting convened by general secretary Ramgopal Yadav. The move was termed as “unconstitutional” by family patriarch Mulayam, who in response once again expelled Ramgopal for six years. Party vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda was also expelled from the party for attending the meeting. The national convention had also proposed the expulsion of Amar Singh and removal of Shivpal Singh Yadav from the post of SP’s UP chief.

Gunman kills 39 in Istanbul nightclub attack

A gunman dressed like Santa Claus is believed to have opened fire on New Year revelers at one of the most iconic nightclubs in Turkey’s Istanbul soon after midnight Sunday, killing 39 people and wounding over 40 others. The club, which was packed with a crowd of over 500 people on the eve of new year, saw the assailant, armed with a long-barreled weapon, opening fire on civilians. Before entering, he killed a policeman and a civilian.

The latest attack comes almost two weeks after the Russian ambassador to Turkey was assassinated by an off-duty police officer while giving speech in Ankara on Dec 19. The country has been witnessing a surge of attacks over the past one year.

NSG site hacked, defaced with derogatory message against PM Modi

The National Security Guard website was hacked on Sunday by a group that identified itself as ‘Alone Injector’, in the latest high-profile online attacks. The hacker group defaced the site with a derogatory message against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An image of police thrashing civilians was also uploaded on to the site’s homepage with the accompanying text calling for “Free Kashmir”. The group behind the hack could be based out of Pakistan as references were made to the country’s intelligence-gathering agency, ISI. Pro-Pakistan slogans were also raised. The website soon went offline once authorities took notice of the hack.

Superseded Lt General says he will stay, greets General Bipin Rawat as he takes charge

Eastern Army Commander Lt General Praveen Bakshi, who was the senior-most among the contenders for the post of Army chief until the government announced Bipin Rawat for the position, dismissed all speculation about his resignation and assured full support to the new Army chief. He also called up General Rawat, who took charge as the new Army Chief on Saturday, and congratulated him. “I convey my best wishes and full support of Eastern Command to General Bipin Rawat on having taken over as the Chief of Army Staff,” Lt General Bakshi said during his half-hour-long New Year’s Eve talk to officers at the Fort William headquarters of the command in Kolkata.

Somdev Devvarman announces retirement from pro tennis

Somdev Devvarman, one of India’s best singles players in over a decade, pulled curtains on his professional tennis career after he decided to give Chennai Open a miss. His retirement brought an abrupt end to what was once considered as a promising career. A recurring shoulder injury in 2012 adversely affected the 31-year-old’s career. Although he managed to recover and stage a comeback, he had been missing from action for quite some time now.

