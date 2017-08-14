Samajwadi Party to give Rs two lakh each to families of Gorakhpur victims

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Charging the Uttar Pradesh government with insensitivity over the death of children in a state-run hospital here, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday announced an assistance of Rs two lakh each to the families of the victims. The SP chief, who visited the families of three children who died in the tragedy, alleged that the state government “is completely responsible” for the tragedy and cannot divert the people’s attention from its “failure”.

He said that his party will extend help of Rs. two lakh each to the bereaved families. The former chief minister said that during his government a separate ward with 500 bed was made in the medical college and this tragedy could have been averted had it started functioning.

He also demanded immediate appointment of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to make it functional at the earliest. Meanwhile, Bar Association, activists of the SP, the CPI, the CPM and other outfits took out protest marches over the death. Some of the protesters were also taken into custody by the police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App