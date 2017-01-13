SP feud live updates: Mulayam, Akhilesh camps arrive at Election Commission’s office

Akhilesh Yadav with father Mulayam Singh and uncle Shivpal Akhilesh Yadav with father Mulayam Singh and uncle Shivpal

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, his brother Shivpal Yadav and leaders of Akhilesh Yadav’s camp such as Ram Gopal Yadav and Naresh Aggarwal arrived at the office of Election Commission in New Delhi for the hearing on who gets ownership of the party’s cycle symbol. Both the camps have staked claim to the party symbol for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. Ram Gopal, who has been in the Akhilesh camp, had submitted affidavits of party MLAs, MPs and MLCs proving allegiance to the chief minister. At the same time, Mulayam has reiterated that he remains the party president and said he wants the party united.

The Samajwadi Party, mired in a fierce fight between Shivpal and Akhilesh, goes to the polls against Congress, BJP and the BSP. There are also reports that if Akhilesh gets ownership of the cycle symbol, he may go in for an alliance with the Congress.

