SP feud live updates: Mulayam, Akhilesh camps arrive at Election Commission’s office

The Samajwadi Party, mired in a fierce fight between Shivpal and Akhilesh, faces a four-way election in Uttar Pradesh

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 13, 2017 1:00 pm
Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, his brother Shivpal Yadav and leaders of Akhilesh Yadav’s camp such as Ram Gopal Yadav and Naresh Aggarwal arrived at the office of Election Commission in New Delhi for the hearing on who gets ownership of the party’s cycle symbol. Both the camps have staked claim to the party symbol for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. Ram Gopal, who has been in the Akhilesh camp, had submitted affidavits of party MLAs, MPs and MLCs proving allegiance to the chief minister. At the same time, Mulayam has reiterated that he remains the party president and said he wants the party united.

The Samajwadi Party, mired in a fierce fight between Shivpal and Akhilesh, goes to the polls against Congress, BJP and the BSP. There are also reports that if Akhilesh gets ownership of the cycle symbol, he may go in for an alliance with the Congress.

Kainat Sarfaraz January 13, 20171:05 pm

The Indian Express had reported that a day before the EC hearing on the ownership of SP’s cycle symbol, Mulayam Singh had met the Lok Dal president Sunil Singh on Thursday. It is believed that Mulayam met the Lok Dal chief to discuss his Plan B. Read more here: http://bit.ly/2jdUPOE

Vishnu Varma January 13, 201712:54 pm

Both the Akhilesh and the Mulayam camps appeared confident of getting the EC decision in their favour. While Akhilesh has already told party members to prepare for the election and not worry about the symbol, Mulayam had stepped down from his earlier stand and declared Akhilesh would be the chief minister post elections. Both camps have fought with each other over party tickets and the continued presence of Amar Singh in the party.

