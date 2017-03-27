Samajwadi Party coins new slogan

The party coined new slogan after defeat in UP polls. The party coined new slogan after defeat in UP polls.

After a big setback in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh elections, the Samajwadi Party on Monday decided to change its slogan. With party president Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘Kaam Bolta Hai’ failing to win people’s support in the polls, the SP has coined new slogan – ‘Aapki Cycle sadaa chalegi aapke naam se, fir pradesh ka dil jeetenge hum milkar apne kaam se’.

The strength of Samajwadi Party in 403-seat UP Assembly was reduced to just 47 seats from 224 in the recent elections as the BJP stormed to power after 15 years.

The internal feud within the party did the maximum damage as the party got divided between Akhilesh and Shivpal faction before elections. Mulayam Singh Yadav who founded the party way back in 1992, also remained absent from poll campaign this time.

After the loss in Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party held its national executive meeting, presided over by party president Akhilesh Yadav, to take stock of the drubbing, but Mulayam Singh Yadav and younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav chose to skip it.

