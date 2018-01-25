Samajwadi Party slams Yogi Adityanath government over ‘failure’ to check crime

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/Files) UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/Files)

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that crime in Uttar Pradesh was on the rise as police officers were working on the “directions of BJP leaders”. He also claimed that good officers were being “ignored” and that the Yogi Adityanath dispensation had failed to maintain law and order in the state.

“How can law and order be maintained when a police chief acts as a BJP worker. Police officers are pleasing BJP leaders. Those who can hob-nob and work on directives of BJP leaders are being given postings and good officers are being ignored. Due to this criminals are ruling the roost,” he said at a press conference at Lucknow. On DGP OP Singh, who recently joined as the state’s police chief and was an officer when Mulayam Singh Yadav was chief minister, the SP leader said, “He is a good officer. Let us see whether BJP men let him work or not.”

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath used to say criminals have fled the state, but the spate in crime is saying something else. It seems the message to criminals is to stay in UP,” he said, alleging that in Firozabad, a criminal wanted in three states was seen at a gym with a BJP leader. Citing recent incidents of crime in Uttar Pradesh, the SP leader claimed that the crime graph “is witnessing an upward trend”.

“During the SP’s regime, the BJP used to say SP men are running police stations. Now, they should tell who is running them and who is responsible for the pitiable condition,” he said. On the proposed investors’ meet in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav said that the law and order situation was evident and the government should do something to instill confidence among them so that they attend the event.

The former chief minister said that a SP delegation had on Wednesday met Governor Ram Naik on the issue. “He has assured that he would take it up with the state government,” he said. “We will go to people, but not demand the resignation of the CM as the BJP came to power due to the people,” Akhilesh Yadav said when asked about whether his party would demand Adityanath’s resignation.

On reports of cases of Muzaffarnagar riots accused being withdrawn, he said, “The government should discuss it in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and withdraw cases if the House approves.” On the governor’s statement that he had suggested him to start UP Diwas celebrations, but he did not agree, Akhilesh Yadav said, “He did not agree as he did not want to start any new tradition.”

