Samajwadi Party rift: Mulayam Singh Yadav calls off January 5 national convention

Samajwadi Party patriarch and formal Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has postponed the party’s national convention called by him on January 5 in Lucknow. His brother and senior leader of the party, Shivpal Yadav, informed about Mulayam’s decision on Twitter.

Shivpal also asked “all party cadres to move to their respective constituencies and start preparations for the Assembly elections and work hard to ensure the party’s victory”.

Mulayam had called the national convention after party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav held an emergency executive meeting on January 1 in which Akhilesh was declared national party president replacing uncle Shivpal. Within an hour of the convention, the SP patriarch held a meeting of the party’s parliamentary board and declared the convention called by Akhilesh “unconstitutional” and its resolutions “illegal”.

However, a majority of party MLAs/MLCs and senior leaders have backed Akhilesh in the ongoing infighting in the party that now looks set for a split. The rift widened after the UP chief minister issued his own list of party candidates for the Assembly elections, rejecting the list of candidates already announced by his father.

Both Mulayam and Akhilesh are now expected to approach the Election Commission to stake claim over party’s election symbol, the cycle. The EC may decide to rule in favour of any of the sides after taking into consideration party constitution and current scenario. However, it may also freeze the party symbol debarring any of the sides the advantage.

