Samajwadi Party removes Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal from national executive committee

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav with his brother and senior leader Shivpal Singh Yadav. (Source: PTI) Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav with his brother and senior leader Shivpal Singh Yadav. (Source: PTI)

The Samajwadi Party on Monday expelled senior leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav from its national executive committee. No post was assigned to them in party’s National Office bearers list which is to be submitted to the Election Commission. This comes days after Mulayam rejected any difference with son and party president Akhilesh Yadav, and ruled out forming any new party.

Speculation was rife in political circles that the 77-year-old SP patriarch was likely to announce a new outfit at the press conference along with virtually defunct Lok Dal, while retaining the ‘samajwadi’ tag in its name. Shivpal had announced in June that he would float the Samajwadi Secular Front “to fight communal forces”.

Both Mulayam and Shivpal have been sidelined by Akhilesh ever since he snatched the crown of SP chief from his father at the party’s national convention here on January 1. Taking full control of the party after being crowned as its head and allotted the ‘bicycle’ symbol by the EC on January 16, Akhilesh has been going full throttle consolidating his grip over the party.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd