No compromise between Samajwadi Party factions, elections to be fought under Akhilesh Yadav leadership: Ram Gopal Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav at the Samajwadi Party’s special convention in Lucknow on Sunday. Pramod Adhikari Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav at the Samajwadi Party’s special convention in Lucknow on Sunday. Pramod Adhikari

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s mentor and uncle Ram Gopal Yadav on Tuesday categorically said there was no scope of compromise between the factions of the Samajwadi Party, adding that both the groups have put forth their arguments in front of the Election Commission. “No compromise to be made in the Samajwadi Party. Both the factions have presented their arguments in front of the Election Commission,” said Ram Gopal to ANI. Yadav asserted that they are going to fight the upcoming elections under the leadership of the new national president Akhilesh only.

Commenting on the election symbol row, Ram Gopal said, “There is no confusion. As far as the issue of symbol is concerned, the Election Commission is going to decide on it.” Even as the battle over the party’s symbol ‘cycle’ continued unabated, Akhilesh met his father at the latter’s residence here amid speculations of a patch-up on the cards.

Samajwadi Party’s patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger brother and close confidante Shivpal Yadav, however, said that he was not aware about any such meeting, but added that he would definitely attend it if invited. This came as reports earlier suggested that the father-son duo had a telephonic conversation.