Samajwadi Party ‘pari-war’ is around wealth, loot: BSP

Hitting out hard at the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday said the ongoing rift in the party is around wealth and loot of Uttar Pradesh, adding that the split was imminent as the party was not based on decision and ideology.

BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadauria told ANI that it’s good that the mask of development that Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav were putting up has come to an end.

“It’s a party of loot. The fight is around the wealth and the loot which they have done over the last four odd years. The people got to know about the kind of goondaraj Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh has kept in Uttar Pradesh. Even if both have parted, their policy is same…both indulge in goondaraj,” he added.

The BSP leader further said that loot was going on in Uttar Pradesh for the last five and half years.

“When Akhilesh Yadav had become the Chief Minister, I had said that the people will repent for choosing him as the Chief Minister. There was Muzaffarnagar riot, people became homeless then there was Dadri lynching. There were almost 400 riots in Uttar Pradesh. The split in the Samajwadi Party was imminent as it was not a party of decision and ideology,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party asserted that this is not a constitutional crisis.

“Lakhs of hardworking members of the Samajwadi Party have seen their father in Mulayam Singh Yadav and brother in Akhilesh Singh Yadav. It is a painful period for the members of the party. Everyone is confident that Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav would resolve all the issues,” Samajwadi Party leader Gaurav Bhatia told ANI.

Asserting that the Samajwadi Party has always been united and it would continue to be so, Bhatia said whenever an opposite situation has emerged, the party has become strong.

Intense political activities are going on in and outside of residence of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party Head Quarters in Lucknow.

Over one hundred forty MLAs and ministers have already reached Chief Minister’s residence where Akhilesh is about to begin the meeting with his supporters.

On the other hand, over a dozen MLAs and various party leaders have also reached Samajwadi Party Head Quarters where Mulayam has convened a Parliamentary Board meeting of the party along with his recently declared candidates.

Mulayam yesterday expelled Akhilesh and national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for six years over indiscipline.

This move comes after Akhilesh had released a list of 235 candidates out of the total 403 seats for upcoming state assembly elections on Thursday, rejecting the list announced by Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday.

Akhilesh’s name did not figure in the first list. Mulayam said his son being the Chief Minister, can contest from any assembly seat he wishes to.