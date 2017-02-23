Samajwadi Party notifies Amar Singh’s expulsion to Rajya Sabha

Amar Singh. (File) Amar Singh. (File)

Amar Singh will now be an unattached lawmaker following the Samajwadi Party (SP)’s intimation to the Rajya Sabha about its January 1 decision to expel him. Singh received a communication from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat in this regard on Wednesday. He said he felt “liberated and free” but rued that he was expelled for being loyal to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. “I was seen as a pillar of strength for him,’’ he said. “I was with Mulayam Singh Yadav till the last. It is a different matter that Mulayam has joined hands with (his son and Chief Minister) Akhilesh (Yadav) finally but I will not.”

Singh dismissed speculation of his overtures to the BJP but added that “subsequently what will happen will happen”. He hit out at his SP rival Azam Khan and said he was surprised that the party allied with the Congress. He expressed displeasure over the SP-Congress alliance’s description of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “outsider” in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh was expelled at an SP convention when Akhilesh replaced Mulayam as the SP chief amid a turf war in the party. The expulsion was not communicated to Rajya Sabha Chairman Hamid Ansari immediately.

Singh was nominated as Rajya Sabha MP after he returned to SP in May after six years. He had sided with Mulayam and and his brother, Shivpal Yadav, in the family feud against Akhilesh. Singh was appointed SP general secretary in September and then made the party’s Parliamentary Board member in December. He has of late been making statements suggesting that the Mulayam-Akhilesh fight was a “scripted” one.