When he doesn’t respect his father, how will people respect him: Mulayam on Akhilesh 

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav with his brother and senior leader Shivpal Singh Yadav. (Source: PTI) Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav with his brother and senior leader Shivpal Singh Yadav. (Source: PTI)

Launching a scathing attack on son and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Saturday said how can anyone trust a person who wasn’t faithful to his father, as quoted by news agency ANI. “Modi ne jo kaha kya galat kaha ? Jo apne baap ka nahi huwa, wo kisi ka nahi ho sakta,” Mulayam told reporters in Mainpuri, while supporting a statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally in the state.

His comments came weeks after SP suffered a humiliating rout against BJP despite forging an alliance with Congress in the recently-held assembly elections in the politically crucial state.

Prior to polls, the SP family had witnessed a political turmoil with Akhilesh sidelining Mulayam and his influential brother Shivpal before taking over the reins of the party. The Samajwadi Party could only manage to win 47 seats in the 403-member assembly.

