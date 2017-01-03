Two days after ousting Mulayam Singh, Akhilesh Yadav meets him for 3 hours

Mulayam Singh Yadav (Left) and Akhilesh Yadav. Mulayam Singh Yadav (Left) and Akhilesh Yadav.

Two days after he seized control of the Samajwadi Party and ousted his father as its national president, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav met Mulayam Singh Yadav for more than three hours Tuesday. Uncle Shivpal Yadav, also removed as state unit chief, joined Akhilesh Mulayam’s Lucknow house. There was no word on what transpired at the meeting after Mulayam and Shivpal returned from Delhi following their talks with the Election Commission Monday — the announcement of elections to the UP assembly is expected any day now. Speculation is rife in Lucknow that father and son will make peace again.

Both camps are staking claim to the cycle poll symbol of the SP. Sources said Akhilesh wants to have the final say in distribution of party tickets for the polls — before the Sunday showdown, both had released their lists of party candidates. Ram Gopal Yadav, who had called the party national convention Sunday, said Akhilesh was the SP leader and the election would be fought under him. He told the ANI news agency that no compromise was being made and the EC would decide on the party symbol. On Tuesday, leaders of the Akhilesh faction also met the poll panel.

Mulayam’s followers have called the Sunday convention unconstitutional, saying only the party president — in this case, Mulayam Singh — had the right to call such a meeting. But Akhilesh supporters said the convention was called on the demand of party office-bearers and his election as SP national president was supported by over 90 per cent of party functionaries.