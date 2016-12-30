Latest News
  • Mulayam expels Akhilesh, Ramgopal Yadav from party: Here’s how Twitterati reacted

Mulayam expels Akhilesh, Ramgopal Yadav from party: Here’s how Twitterati reacted

“To save the party, we have expelled both Ramgopal and Akhilesh Yadav for six years from the party. For us party is the most important and our priority is to save the party,” Mulayam said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 30, 2016 7:50 pm
Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, Samajwadi Party, SP internal rift, UP polls, UP elections, SP meeting, India news, Indian Express The factional feud in the Samajwadi Party again came in the open as Mulayam Singh Yadav ruled out projecting Akhilesh as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday expelled his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as well as general secretary Ramgopal Yadav from the party for six years for “gross indiscipline”, a decision that will lead to a political crisis in the state.

Mulayam, made the announcement at a press conference in Lucknow. He also said that the new Chief Minister will be chosen by the Samajwadi Party and that he had taken the action against Akhilesh and Ramgopal to save the party
which he had built through hard efforts.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to expulsion of the leaders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Dec 30: Latest News