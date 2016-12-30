Mulayam expels Akhilesh, Ramgopal Yadav from party: Here’s how Twitterati reacted

The factional feud in the Samajwadi Party again came in the open as Mulayam Singh Yadav ruled out projecting Akhilesh as the Chief Ministerial candidate. The factional feud in the Samajwadi Party again came in the open as Mulayam Singh Yadav ruled out projecting Akhilesh as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday expelled his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as well as general secretary Ramgopal Yadav from the party for six years for “gross indiscipline”, a decision that will lead to a political crisis in the state.

Mulayam, made the announcement at a press conference in Lucknow. He also said that the new Chief Minister will be chosen by the Samajwadi Party and that he had taken the action against Akhilesh and Ramgopal to save the party

which he had built through hard efforts.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to expulsion of the leaders:

With Akhilesh & Ram Gopal Yadav out of the Samajwadi Party save this tweet its an alliance and a sweep….save it! — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) December 30, 2016

The father shows the door, after the son comes of age. #AkhileshYadav expelled from SP. #Political Masterstroke before #upelections2017 ?? — Soumyajeet Padhy (@soumyajeetpadhy) December 30, 2016

What is going on in UP election…CM of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav is leading the game..but in home its breaking the party.. — Gopal Gupta (@guptagopalred) December 30, 2016

What a day! Two sitting CMs expelled from their parties. Exciting stuff ;) — Ashish Krishna (@shadesofares) December 30, 2016

So Mulayam Singh Yadav has expelled his son Akhilesh Yadav from the party. I repeat- Yadavs are making a fool of UP and all of us. (1/n) — राष्ट्रभक्त Bhushan (@bhs7rocks) December 30, 2016

Now that Mulayam and Akhilesh are on different pages;

One thing is certain, Uttar Pradesh is no longer Puttar Pradesh. — Pankaj Nangia (@PankajNangia) December 30, 2016

You know this year was scary when it ends with a breakup in Samajwadi Party and later, a Narendra Modi address to the nation!! #welcome2017 — Vaibhav Agarwal (@Vaibhav1Agarwal) December 30, 2016

