UP: Samajwadi Party MP Beni Prasad Verma accuses minister Arvind Singh Gope of ‘casteism’

Samajwadi Party MP Beni Prasad Verma has filed a complaint with the election commission accusing cabinet minister and Ramnagar MLA Arvind Singh Gope of casteism in appointment of police officers in Barabanki district. The move comes after Verma’s son Rakesh was declared a candidate by Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav for the segment in place of Gope who is the sitting MLA and an Akhilesh loyalist.

In his letter to EC, Beni alleged that just before announcement of polls, the Rural development minister got a Superintendent of Police (SP) belonging to his caste posted in the district as well as getting SHOs of his choice posted. He alleged this was a violation of the model code of conduct. “A blanket distribution function was held on Jan 6 in Ramnagar under protection of the police,” Beni further alleged in the letter faxed to the EC.