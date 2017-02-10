Samajwadi Party members missing, BJP makes a power point

In poll season, the government and the BJP scored some easy points in the Lok Sabha against the Samajwadi Party-led Uttar Pradesh government by highlighting lack of rural electrification in the state Thursday, when no SP member was present to defend it.

It started with BJP MP from Gujarat Devusinh Chauhan asking when the entire country would be electrified and enjoy 24X7 power supply like Gujarat. Power Minister Piyush Goyal did not miss the chance to bring in Uttar Pradesh into the picture in his reply. He said it was unfortunate that there was only one state which had refused to sign the Centre’s Power for All 24X7 document.

Watch What Else Is making News

“The PM started the Power for All scheme. Of the 29 states, there is only one Pradesh… I would not like to name it because it is going to polls and I might get into trouble if I name it…there is only this one Pradesh which has refused to sign the document,” he said, amid cheer from BJP MPs. He did eventually name Uttar Pradesh when some members sought to know which state he was referring to.

Goyal said there were 1.6 crore households in the state which were still unelectrified despite the Centre allocating the required funds.

“We have given the funds but in spite of that, the state government has been unable to electrify the households of the poor people of the state.

Either they are incapable of doing it or they do not have the intention,” he said.

Notably, no one from the Opposition objected.

Goyal referred to Uttar Pradesh again in his reply to the next question by BJP’s Nana Patole from Maharashtra on power tariffs.

He said a state like Uttar Pradesh would have high power tariffs, thanks to huge amounts of power theft. “The AT&C (Aggregate Technical and Commercial) losses in UP are over 30 per cent. Obviously when these losses are so high, honest consumers have to pay for the losses and the tariffs would be high.”