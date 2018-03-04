Mayawati’s BSP extends support to SP in upcoming UP bypolls to ‘defeat BJP’

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (L), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (C) and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (L), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (C) and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

In what is being touted as a prologue to a grand alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has extended support to its political rival, the Samajwadi Party (SP), in order to “defeat the BJP” in the bypolls for Lok Sabha seats of Phulpur and Gorakhpur.

SP spokesperson Pankhuri Pathak on Sunday afternoon tweeted, “BSP and @samajwadiparty to fight by-polls together. It’s official. Congrats to both parties and all members. Time to score that win.”

“BSP to Support @samajwadiparty in the LS By-Polls in Phulpur & Gorakhpur. Much awaited decision by Mayawati Ji . Looking forward to contesting together & creating a larger Bahujan secular alliance,” she tweeted earlier.

The bypolls slated to be held on March 11 for the seats vacated by CM Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya after the UP Assembly elections last year, was largely being seen as a contest between the BJP and the SP with the BSP keeping away like always, when in the Opposition. The Congress contesting separately came as a surprise in the state where the SP and the Congress had together contested Assembly elections only last year.

However, in another surprise turn of events, the Bahujan Samaj Party, after hectic zonal and district levels meetings this week, announced it will partner the SP in order to defeat the BJP, which is the need of the hour.

“We are working with the SP to defeat the BJP. Behenji had last week said we have to decimate the BJP which means we will do anything that is needed for this. Currently, the SP is fighting the BJP, so we will make it win to ensure the BJP’s defeat. This alliance is the need of the hour and we will work together,” Ashok Kumar Gautam, BSP zonal in-charge, Allahabad.

The BJP and the SP have fielded OBC candidates in Phulpur, while the Congress has fielded local leader Manish Mishra. The SP has fielded Praveen Nishad from Gorakhpur, the BJP fielded Upendra Shukla, a first timer, and the Congress fielded Dr Sureetha from the CM’s home turf.

Gorakhpur is the homeground of Yogi Adityanath and the UP CM commands a massive following in the region. If the BSP does, indeed, opt out of fighting the bypoll, it will be a direct fight between the SP and the BJP in Gorakhpur and the reduced division of votes may result in helping SP but BJP appear to be in a stronger position, especially considering the party’s win in over 300 seats in the 403-member Assembly election.

