Latest News
  • Samajwadi Party LIVE updates: Mulayam, Amar Singh, Jaya Prada to visit Election Commission

Samajwadi Party LIVE updates: Mulayam, Amar Singh, Jaya Prada to visit Election Commission

Samajwadi Party crisis LIVE UPDATES: Major developments are expected to take place today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 2, 2017 4:34 pm
samajwadi party, sp crisis, samajwadi party live, samajwadi party live update, SP live update, samajwadi crisis, akhilesh, mulayam, akhilesh mulayam fighting, ramgopal, sp cycle symbol, samajwadi split, india news Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav at the Samajwadi Party’s special convention in Lucknow on Sunday. Pramod Adhikari

The Samajwadi Party infighting is expected to further intensify on Monday as the rift between two factions widened after recent developments. After Akhilesh Yadav was announced as the new national president of the party, Mulayam termed the executive meet in which the decision was taken as ‘illegal and unconstitutional’. Now, both the sides are expected to approach Election Commission and put forward their arguments following which the EC may decide in favour of either of the sides. Mulayam Singh Yadav left for Delhi from Lucknow in the morning where he will meet Amar Singh, Shivpal Yadav and other leaders at his residence. The one who manages to get EC nod will then get to claim the party’s ‘cycle’ symbol. The decision will be taken after considering the party constitution and current scenario. So far, Akhilesh has managed to garner support from majority of party MLA/MLCs and leaders.

WATCH VIDEO | Samajwadi Party Symbol Is My Identity, I have Done Nothing Wrong: Mulayam Singh Yadav

LIVE UPDATES BELOW

nishantshekhar1 January 2, 20174:33 pm

Delhi: Mulayam Singh Yadav accompanied by Amar Singh, Shivpal Singh Yadav and Jaya Prada leaves his residence to visit Election Commission

Namit Hans January 2, 20171:39 pm

Former CEC, SY Qureshi, says Election Commission may freeze the ‘cycle’ symbol and give ad hoc names and symbols to both the factions of Samajwadi Party. This may be done keeping in mind the UP Assembly Election dates in mind: ANI

Namit Hans January 2, 20171:25 pm

Amar Singh and Jaya Prada have reached Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence in Delhi. Shivpal Yadav had reached there in the morning. Both Amar Singh and Mulayam are expected to meet EC at 2 pm.

Namit Hans January 2, 201712:35 pm

Namit Hans January 2, 201711:34 am

Shivpal Yadav says Mulayam Singh Yadav is still Samajwadi Party’s national president and will continue to retain the position. On January 1, Ram Gopal Yadav had announced Akhilesh Yadav as party’s national president after an emergency executive meet.

Namit Hans January 2, 201711:29 am

Shivpal Yadav has reached Mulayam’s residence in Delhi. Meanwhile, another party senior leader Kiranmoy Nanda, who was expelled by Mulayam, replied to Amar Singh’s comment and said that the latter was trying to break Mulayam’s heart.

Namit Hans January 2, 201711:20 am

Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav earlier said that SP’s election symbol, cycle, is his signature. He has also said that the symbol is ‘ours’. Both Akhilesh and Mulayam are going to approach EC and stake claim over the party symbol ahead of UP elections

Namit Hans January 2, 201711:00 am
Amar Singh says he is ready to become a ‘khalnayak’ for Mulayam Singh. He also said that being a party member did not matter so much to him as Mulayam’s trust.

Namit Hans January 2, 201710:50 am

Namit Hans January 2, 201710:46 am

Mulayam Singh Yadav has reached Lucknow airport to leave for Delhi. Meanwhile, Amar Singh has also arrived in Delhi from London. He said that he will continue to support Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Namit Hans January 2, 201710:38 am

News agency ANI reports that Mulayam Singh Yadav and Amar Singh will visit election commission today at 2 pm. Speaking to media, Mulayam said “Samajwadi Party logo is my signature”. He also asserted that there was nothing wrong with his health. Mulayam also iterated that he had not indulged in any wrongdoings.

Namit Hans January 2, 201710:37 am

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is expected to leave for Delhi shortly. He is expected to meet Amar Singh and approach Election Commission to stake claim over party symbol. Earlier on Monday, Shivpal Yadav had tweeted and informed of Mulayam’s decision to postpone the national convention which was called by him. The convention was scheduled to take place on January 5. On the other hand, UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has called a meeting of party MLAs at 11 am.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 02: Latest News