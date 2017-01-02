Samajwadi Party LIVE updates: Mulayam, Amar Singh, Jaya Prada to visit Election Commission

Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav at the Samajwadi Party’s special convention in Lucknow on Sunday. Pramod Adhikari Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav at the Samajwadi Party’s special convention in Lucknow on Sunday. Pramod Adhikari

The Samajwadi Party infighting is expected to further intensify on Monday as the rift between two factions widened after recent developments. After Akhilesh Yadav was announced as the new national president of the party, Mulayam termed the executive meet in which the decision was taken as ‘illegal and unconstitutional’. Now, both the sides are expected to approach Election Commission and put forward their arguments following which the EC may decide in favour of either of the sides. Mulayam Singh Yadav left for Delhi from Lucknow in the morning where he will meet Amar Singh, Shivpal Yadav and other leaders at his residence. The one who manages to get EC nod will then get to claim the party’s ‘cycle’ symbol. The decision will be taken after considering the party constitution and current scenario. So far, Akhilesh has managed to garner support from majority of party MLA/MLCs and leaders.

WATCH VIDEO | Samajwadi Party Symbol Is My Identity, I have Done Nothing Wrong: Mulayam Singh Yadav

LIVE UPDATES BELOW

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd