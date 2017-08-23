Samajwadi Party legislators meet UP Governor Ram Naik seeking resolution of key issues

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik. (File/Photo) Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik. (File/Photo)

A delegation of Samajwadi Party legislators on Wednesday met Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and sought his intervention in resolving several issues, including that of ad hoc primary teachers. A delegation of SP MLAs and MLCs led by senior party leader Ahmad Hasan met the governor and apprised him about intricate problems, including that of ‘Shiksha Mitras’ or ad hoc primary teachers and sought his intervention, SP spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury said. The memorandum to the governor alleged that police officials were harassing SP panchyat members, and that BJP leaders were using them to remove district panchyat chairmen.

They alleged that as the matter of regularisation of ‘Shiksha Mitras’ was not taken up properly by the state government in the Supreme Court, lakhs of them are now agitating as they did not have any other choice.

“Attempts are being made to cancel recruitment of 35,000 constables done in previous SP regime,” the SP leaders said, while also alleging laxity in flood relief operations.

Chowdhury said the governor assured the delegation he would look into the matter.

The UP government, as per Supreme Court order, had decided to revert all ad hoc primary teachers who were adjusted as regular teachers in primary education, and announced Rs 10,000 per month as honorarium for them.

The government has decided to give them opportunities in Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) examination and they will also be awarded weightage of 2.5 marks for per year experience of teaching.

