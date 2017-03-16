SP leader Azam Khan blasts at SDM, asks ‘Is this why we picked you from rags?’

(Source: ANI_News/Twitter) (Source: ANI_News/Twitter)

Days after his party was defeated in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, a video featuring Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan surfaced on the internet where the Rampur MLA can be seen lashing out against a sub-divisional magistrate according to news agency ANI. The former state cabinet minister was reportedly angry about the bad condition of the roads in Mandi village of Uttar Pradesh.

“Aap toh koorhe mein parhe huye the. Kya isiliye laaye the hum aapko transfer karaake? Kya raasta hai yeh? Iss raaste se laaye hain aap hamein? (You were lying in garbage. Is this why we transferred and brought you here? What kind of road is this? Is this the kind of road we will travel on?),” lambasted the 68-year-old politician who has managed to be in news for his controversial remarks ranging on various topics. Whether it is his comments on the Bulandshahr gangrape case or his criticism of PM Narendra Modi, the Samajwadi party leader manages to ruffle quite a few feathers with his language.

#WATCH After SP's Azam Khan had to walk through a dirt-filled road, he asks SDM, "Is this why I got you transferred here?" (11.3.17) pic.twitter.com/HNoWJ5JpAn — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2017

“Phisal jaaye toh tamasha bann jaaye poori national news pe (Had I slipped, we would have become a joke on national television),” he is seen telling the official. “Kya yeh bhi Modiji ne kahan tha ke kaise laana hai? (Did PM Modi instruct you on how to bring us?)

“Halaake yeh baat hamaare liye bhi bohot sharam ki hai ke Mandi mein itni gandagi hai. Buri baat hai. Acchi baat nahi hai yeh. Abhi bhi main minister hoon. Jab tak nayi sarkaar nahi banegi tab tak rahunga, aur aap pe action lene ka bhi haq hoga (It is a matter of great embarassment that Mandi is filthy. This is not a good thing. I am still the minister. Until the new government is sworn-in, I still have the right to take action against you),” he added.

