Samajwadi Party identifying insiders who worked against party nominees

Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI) Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)

In the aftermath of the poll debacle in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party is busy identifying the insiders who worked against the party nominees in the recently held election.

“During the ongoing review of the recent election, it has come to light that certain individuals directly or indirectly worked against the SP nominees and supported the BJP,” party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary told reporters in Lucknow.

“Those who opposed the official nominees of the party and indulged in indiscipline are being identified and action will be taken against them,” he added.

Akhilesh Yadav, the SP national president, is continuously reviewing the poll results and in the process, he met the candidates and leaders of the party from Farrukhabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Kannauj, Etah, Kasganj etc.

With the aim of strengthening the party, a plan is being prepared to activate the youth wings, district and city units, Chaudhary said, adding that work is also on for the membership drive of the party which begins on April 15.

The SP, which had formed the government in Uttar Pradesh with a thumping majority in the 2012 Assembly polls, could manage to win only 47 of the 403 seats in the recent election. The BJP-led NDA won 325 seats to wrest power from the SP in the politically crucial state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now